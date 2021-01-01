From save the sea turtles specialtee co

Save the Sea Turtles SpecialTee Co Cute Gift Lovers Skip The Straw Save The Sea Turtles Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

$19.99
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Save the Sea Turtles Keep the Oceans Plastic Free Gift - This graphic design is perfect for sea turtle lovers to raise awareness. Save the oceans by keeping them plastic free. Cute turtle gift for teachers and students this Earth Day - and every day! Be an activist - skip the straw and save the planet! Great for World Sea Turtle Day. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com