From save the sea turtles specialtee co
Save the Sea Turtles SpecialTee Co Cute Gift Lovers Skip The Straw Save The Sea Turtles Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Save the Sea Turtles Keep the Oceans Plastic Free Gift - This graphic design is perfect for sea turtle lovers to raise awareness. Save the oceans by keeping them plastic free. Cute turtle gift for teachers and students this Earth Day - and every day! Be an activist - skip the straw and save the planet! Great for World Sea Turtle Day. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only