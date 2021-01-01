Cute Garfield The Cat Plush Dolls Gifts Toys Plush Pillows Boys Girls Yellow Cat Animal Cartoon Figures (25 cm,1 Piece)

?Maximizes The function of Your Doll - The Garfield will accompany you enjoy a playing time when you are busy. Besides, The doll can be a pillow when you want to sleep. Safe And Non-Toxic - Unlike many Plush Garfield Doll, our decorative and practical Plush Garfield Doll is coated in a non-toxic finish that's a perfect alternative to polyurethane. - our Plush Garfield Doll dish is not just a Doll but a health saver too. Handmade Plush Garfield Doll - We make it by hand because we want to provide you with a doll that is every bit as luxurious? Crafted From Real Cotton - Our Plush Garfield Toy are friendly, being made from all natural cotton, so it is safe for you. Contemporary Design Makes A Great Gift Idea - Whether you're buying our Plush Garfield Doll for your children or as a gift for family or friends, its unique and cute style means it will look good wherever you put it, regardless of the decor, toys, or accessories you may have - in your living room or Sofa, by the Bed