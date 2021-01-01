Cheesecake Life Apparel Cute Funny OCD Obsessive Cheesecake Disorder Gift Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Cute Funny OCD Obsessive Cheesecake Disorder Food Dessert Gift. This design is perfect for anyone with OCD who loves cheesecake, cakes, or desserts. Crazy obsessed with cheesecake? Avoid your sugar coma or crash with this funny design. This hilarious design is a perfect gift for holidays, birthdays, and Christmas. Great if you love strawberry cheesecake. If you have a sugar tooth, this is for you! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only