Cute Frog Coffee Ironic Quotes Cute Frog Tired Monday Lazy Coffee Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Cute frog asking you for coffee. If you are always tired on monday in the morning in the office at work, then this one is the perfect choice. Also if you like cute frogs or other pond animals , this illustration will be a gift idea. Make this cute frog coffee design a gift idea for caffeine lovers and people who love funny cartoon designs. If you are a frog lover and also love coffee, there will be no better design for you! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only