From general
Cute Fox Pink Cherry Blossoms Clear Flower Pattern Design For Girls Women Phone Case Cover For Iphone Xr
Advertisement
Design Anti-Yellow - Environmentally Materials, Without Fading, Resistant Scratch, Not Peel Off And Harmless To Your Health. Loop Buffer Shockproof Corners - Thick Border Around Screen Protection (Hard Pc Panel + Flexible Tpu Bumper ) That Protects Bumps, Anti-Scratched And Non-Slip & Easy Install. Camera & Screen Protective - Phone Case With A Raised Lip 2.0Mm To Avoid Camera Scratches, And The Front Raised Edges 2.0Mm To Protects Screen From Dropping. Slim Profile - Not Bulky, Crystal Clear, Transparent Protective Bumper Case Body Reveals And Enhances The Color Of The Cell Phone, Life-Time Friendly Customer Service.