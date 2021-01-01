From elephant aesthetic cool design
Elephant Aesthetic Cool Design Cute Elephant Animal Lover Pattern on Pastel Yellow Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Makes a awesome gift for Anyone Love Elephant, It's a great gift idea for girls boys guys kids men women. Aesthetic Elephant design Pattern Gift friends and family for a fun retro party! It's a great present idea for birthday gift for women, Men, design makes a perfect present for Anyone Love Cute Elephant. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only