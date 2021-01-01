Gen.s Cute Dinosaur Artisan Keycap

Both prehistoric and pretty darn adorable, the Cute Dinosaur artisan keycap from Gen.s certainly earns its name. With a big smile and flopping tongue, this Mesozoic monster could pass for a dog if it weren't for the reptilian eyes and rounded spikes on its forehead. Made from smooth resin, it's easy on the fingertips and compatible with Cherry MX switches and clones. Plus, it's available in four colorways to complement any setup. Get yours before they go extinct—again.