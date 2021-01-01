From jetech global corp
Cute Colored Floral Daschund Round Mouse Pad Seamless Dachshund Sausage Dogs Puppies Pink Flowers Print Art Circular Mouse Pads
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. MousePad Size: 7.9'x7.9'( 200mm x 200mm x 3mm), Package included:1* Mouse pad. Unique Awesome patterns, vibrant colors, best gift idea. Let's mouse pad give you a wonderful feeling for your office life. Natual rubber base with silky cloth surface. Soft materials comfortable for wrists and hands, smooth surface, non-slip rubber undersurface firmly grips the desktop. Easy cleaning and maintenance.