Cosmetics Make Up Skincare Lashes Aesthetics Gift Cute Brows Dont Happen By Chance Eyelash Beauty Salon Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

You love to do make-up, to beautify your friends and acquaintances and to look hot with make-up? Mascara, eyeliner and eyelash curler are your constant companions? Then get this funny Great Brows Dont Happen By Chance top! Cute Great Brows Dont Happen By Chance Eyelash Beauty Salon motif is a perfect gift for Christmas, birthday or other holidays for friends, acquaintances and family members. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only