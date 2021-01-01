From arctic animal polar bear gifts

Arctic Animal Polar Bear Gifts Cute Arctic Animal Women Just A Girl Who Loves Polar Bears Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

$21.99
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Just A Girl Who Loves Polar Bears. If you are an animal lover and your favorite endangered animal is a polar bear then this design is exactly for you! Fight climate change and help to raise awareness with this cute polar bear design and get this for everyone who wants to save polar bears! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com