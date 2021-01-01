Perfect Lift Window Treatment Cut-to-Width Sterling Gray 1.5in. Cordless Blackout Top Down Bottom Up Cellular Shade - 52in. W x 72in. L

The Perfect Lift Window Treatment Cordless Blackout Top Down Bottom Up Cellular Shade is the perfect window treatment when you desire some natural light and a room blackout option when you need it. This blackout window shade is easy to adjust by simply holding the bottom rail and then gently raising or lowering the shade by hand. The Cordless Blackout Top Down Bottom Up Cellular Shade is made from a non-woven polyester in three natural colors including white, cream-white, and sterling gray white, and made to fit most standard windows. Top down bottom up shades are a modern-day option to standard window blinds.