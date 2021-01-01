Perfect Lift Window Treatment Cut-to-Width Silver Gray Cordless Light Filtering Pleated Shade - 33 in. W x 64 in. L

The 1 in. Cordless Pleated Shade is a beautiful, cordless window treatment suited for any room in the home. This lightweight, privacy window covering is easy to adjust by simply holding the bottom rail and gently raising or lowering the shade by hand. The Cordless Pleated Shade is available in a variety of soft neutral colors including ecru, camel, white, and silver gray and made to fit most standard windows. Pleated shades are a luxurious alternative to standard window blinds. Our window blinds and shades offer safe solutions for homes and facilities where young children and pets are present.