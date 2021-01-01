Perfect Lift Window Treatment Cut-to-Width White Cordless Room Darkening Vinyl Blinds with 2 in. Slats 57 in. W x 72 in. L

2 in. Cordless Plantation Vinyl Blind offers a safe cordless system and durability to meet the window treatment needs for most any room in your home or office. This window treatment option includes a decorative PVC head rail and bottom rail for added durability. This is a blind designed with sleep in mind, offering plenty of privacy and room darkening features while allowing you to filter sun light during the day. It is light-weight and simple to operate, just raise or lower the blind by hand. You will find these specialty Cordless Plantation Vinyl Blinds available in white in sizes to fit most any window. Our window blinds and shades have been tested and approved by leading consumer groups and Certified Child Safe. We offer safe solutions for homes and facilities where young children and pets are present.