Perfect Lift Window Treatment Cut-to-Width White Cordless Room Darkening 2 in. PVC Faux Wood Blind 30 in. W x 48 in. L

The 2" Cordless Faux Wood Blind is made with an innovative cordless design and offers various features to suit any living space. Complement your window treatment with a colored-matched crown valance for a modern look and a touch of elegance. This blind is designed to provide a balance of filtered light and privacy. Our design is easy to operate with minimum effort. To adjust, simply hold the bottom rail and lift or pull down to the desired height. These Cordless Faux Wood Blinds are available in white or dark oak finishes, and are offered in a variety of sizes to fit most windows. Our window blinds and shades have been tested and approved by leading consumer groups and are Certified Child Safe. We offer safe solutions for homes and facilities where young children and pets may be present.