Perfect Lift Window Treatment Cut-to-Width White Cordless Light Filtering Polyester 3/8 in. Cellular Shade 47 in. W x 64 in. L

The 1 in. Cordless Light Filtering Cellular Shade is a top choice when you need natural sunlight to filter into your rooms. This non-woven polyester window covering offers PVC top and bottom rails for added durability. To operate, simply hold the bottom rail and gently raise or lower the shade by hand. The Cordless Light Filtering Cellular Shade is available in white, cream, linen, or gray cloud, and are made to fit most standard windows. Cellular shades are a practical alternative to standard window blinds. Our window blinds and shades offer safe solutions for homes and facilities where young children and pets are present.