Perfect Lift Window Treatment Cut-to-Width Alabaster 1in. Cordless Light Filter Top Down Bottom Up Cellular Shade - 36in. W x 72in. L

The Perfect Lift Window Treatment Cordless Light Filtering Top Down Bottom Up Cellular Shade is a favorite alternative window treatment for bringing in natural light as you like it. This light-filtering window shade is easy to adjust by simply holding the bottom rail and then gently raising or lowering the shade by hand. The Cordless Light Filtering Top Down Bottom Up Cellular Shade is made from a non-woven polyester in three natural colors including white, alabaster, and gray cloud, and made to fit most standard windows. Top down bottom up shades are a modern-day option to standard window blinds.