Perfect Lift Window Treatment Cut-to-Width Gray 1.5in Cordless Light Filter Double Cellular Shade-72in W x 72in L (Actual size: 72in W x 72in L)

The Cordless Light Filtering Double Cellular Shade is an excellent choice when you wish for an additional control of your rooms lightness for privacy or sleep. This non-woven polyester window covering offers PVC top and bottom rails for added durability along with a double cellular system to truly filter incoming light. For easy adjustment, simply hold the bottom rail and then gently raise or lower the shade by hand. The Cordless Light Filtering Double Cellular Shade is available in a variety of colors: white, straw, sand, or gray. These double cellular shades are a practical alternative to standard window blinds and made to fit most standard windows. Our window blinds and shades offer safe solutions for homes and facilities where young children and pets are present.