Perfect Lift Window Treatment Cut-to-Width Tan 1.5in. Blackout Cordless Cellular Shade - 37in. W x 48in. L (Actual size: 37in. W x 48in. L)

The 1.5 in. Cordless Blackout Cellular Shade is an exceptional choice for maximum privacy or room darkness anytime of the night or day. This non-woven polyester window treatment offers extreme durability with a PVC top and bottom rail in a single cell system made to filter all incoming light. For easy adjustment, simply hold the bottom rail and then gently raise or lower the cellular shade by hand. These blackout cellular shades are an amazing choice for sleep and are made to fit most standard windows. Our window blinds and shades offer safe solutions for homes and facilities where young children and pets are present.