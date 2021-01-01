Chicology Cut-to-Size Morning Mist Cordless Light Filtering Privacy Cellular Shades 46 x 48 in. L, Morning Mist - Privacy & Light Filtering

Chicology Cordless Honeycomb Cellular Shades are efficient. Efficient in function. Efficient in performance. Efficient in style. Efficient in design. Efficient in energy. By combining function with stylish design, Chicology Honeycomb Cellular modern shades highlight any room in need while helping against penetrating summer heat or winter air. The cordless honeycomb cellular shade hexagon unique structure cells design has been mastered to become a premium draft and heat barrier. Chicology Cordless honeycomb cellular shade's marvelous design does an excelent job at being the most energy efficient shades in the market. The honeycomb design does a marvelous job at trapping air keeping your home cool in the summer heat and a great insulator in the winter; saving you money on summer/heating energy bills year round. 9/18-inch single cells creates the best functional eco-friendly shades while maintaining the Chic look you want.The rich crisp fabric is available in a range of stunning beautiful array of colors, from Morning Mist (White), Morning Croissant (Beige), Morning Pebble (Grey), Morning Fog (Dark Grey), Morning Ocean (Blue), Evening Mist (White with Blackout). All colors come with fabric matching head rail and bottom rail color coordinated to match your shade for a complete and finished look. Installation is quick and easy.Capable of both inside and outside mount, the width you purchase is exactly the width you get there is no deduction. Color: Morning Mist - Privacy & Light Filtering.