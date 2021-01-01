Chicology Cut-to-Size Morning Mist Cordless Light Filtering Privacy Cellular Shades 27 x 48 in. L, Morning Mist (Privacy & Light Filtering)

Chicology Custom Made Cordless Cellular Shade Product Specifications: Made to order size (we can do any size, Width: 18 in. 72 in. Height: 48 in. 84 in.) Assumes Inside Mount. For Outside Mount The width will include a standard - in. deduction to ensure a smooth fit inside your window frame Single honeycomb cell construction (9/18 in.) Cordless, Certified Best for Kids Product Includes: Color matching durable head rail, fabric and bottom rail Complete mounting installation hardware Single honeycomb cell construction light filtering with privacy fabric Inside Mount Measurement and Installation: Ceiling Mount Minimum depth required: 1.5 in. Flush Inside Mount Minimum depth required: 2 in. Project Success Guarantee: We guarantee you will be satisfied with your window treatment project. Even if you make a mistake (such as measurement or color), we will remake the blinds to make it right. In the event of shipping damage, we will replace your blinds for free. If you are not sure, we request you contact us for consultation and request free color samples. If you are not satisfied even after a remake, we will issue a full refund. Limitations: Limit remake to one order per family Commercial orders do not apply due to larger volume Warranty: 3 Year No Questions Asked Warranty. Color: Morning Mist (Privacy & Light Filtering).