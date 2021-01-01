From bali cut-to-size
Bali Cut-to-Size Cut-to-Size Charcoal Cordless UV Blocking Fade resistant Roller Shades 66 in. W x 72 in. L, Grey
The Bali Cut-to-Size Solar Premium Cordless Roller Shade reduces glare and blocks 90% of damaging UV rays while allowing you to maintain a view of the outside. The polyester core of the shade is coated with PVC for durability. The shade can be trimmed to fit your window. The smooth cordless operation of this shade makes it the perfect fit for homes with children and pets. Color: Charcoal.