iFit Cut-to-Size 61 in. W x 73 in. L Cream Cordless Solar Screen Roller Shade, Ivory

The iFit Cut-to-Size roller shade program offers the simples and fastest shade installation available on the market. The iFit shade is cordless, which is complete child safe and is certified for "The Best for Kids Program". Solar Screen fabric from high quality vinyl coated woven polyester with a 6% Openness Factor and fire resistant per NFPA 701. Attractive looking fabrics are of the highest quality which gives you custom quality without the custom price. iFit clips on with ease, makes it quick, and quick to mount. Color: Cream.