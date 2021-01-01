iFit Cut-to-Size 27 in. W x 73 in. L White Cordless Light Filtering Polyester Fabric Roller Shade

The iFit Cut-to-Size roller shade program offers the simplest and fastest shade installation available on the market. The iFit shade is cordless, which is complete child safe and is certified for "The Best for Kids Program". The Light Filtering fabric from high quality acrylic coated woven polyester, control light and UV rays, provides privacy and insulation without darkening the room. Attractive looking fabrics are of the highest quality which gives you custom quality without the custom price. iFit clips on with ease, makes it easy, simple and quick to mount. Color: White.