Manna Pro Cut Heal Liquid Horse Wound Care, 16-oz bottle

Help your hooved buddy heal and recover with Manna Pro Cut Heal Liquid Horse Wound Care. This classic wound care liquid for horses is formulated with a unique blend of balsam of fir, linseed oil and fish oil. It is designed to help clean, seal and heal cuts, burns and abrasions naturally while forming a protective barrier against insects, moisture and dirt. Made in the USA, it may also help prevent the scarring of skin as well.