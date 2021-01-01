From manna pro

Manna Pro Cut Heal Liquid Horse Wound Care, 16-oz bottle

Description

Help your hooved buddy heal and recover with Manna Pro Cut Heal Liquid Horse Wound Care. This classic wound care liquid for horses is formulated with a unique blend of balsam of fir, linseed oil and fish oil. It is designed to help clean, seal and heal cuts, burns and abrasions naturally while forming a protective barrier against insects, moisture and dirt. Made in the USA, it may also help prevent the scarring of skin as well.

