CustomVinylDecor Turquoise Octopus Tentacles Vinyl Wall Decal - Large 31in x 15in - Ocean Themed Decor for Bathroom, Kitchen, Bedroom, Playroom
Decals Include Detailed Installation Instructions. Easy to apply to walls, windows, doors, and other flat surfaces High Quality 631 Oracal Vinyl for Indoor or Outdoor Use Vinyl Material Wont Fade or Crack. Easily removable should you decide to redecorate Beautiful Turquoise Colored Matte Finish makes these decals useful for a range of color schemes and paint matching. Size 31in x 15in