GhostBed Custom Twin XL Adjustable Base with Wireless Remote Control, Dark Charcoal

The GhostBed Adjustable Base: all the luxury of a premium adjustable bed base for thousands less than other leading brands. Use the wireless remote control to position your bed literally any way you like, while enjoying simultaneous head and foot massage. The GhostBed Adjustable Base provides infinite ergonomic positions, including zero gravity. Along with 15-whisper-quiet massage modes. There is also under-bed LED lighting, two USB ports and a wireless remote. The GhostBed Adjustable Base is easy to set up and arrives pre-assembled. Just a few extra setups and you are ready to drift off to sleep. Engineered with expert craftsmanship and the highest quality materials, your Adjustable Power Base Bed Frame is supported with an industry-leading Lifetime Limited warranty. Color: Dark Charcoal.