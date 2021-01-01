Custom Cutting Boards,Personalized Wedding Gift Mother Day,Engraved Anniversary Housewarming Couples Gifts Boards Walnut Mom Kitchen,Personalized Wedding Gifts For The Couple. (Large, Walnut Tree)

*Detalied and Free Personalisation; We carefully prepare the personalisation you want on the cutting board.We make custom designs for you and dig on our boards.Thanks to the scraping process, the articles do not disappear or get old. *Unique and Stylish Gift; Cutting boards that can be decor for your place are evident in every environment.There's no better gift for your special days. *Lubricated With Natural Oils; We lubricate with all-natural oils for long-term use of carefully selected woods.It adds extra shine and protection.These carefully selected oils are harmless to health.We do what's best for wood. *100% Handmade and Natural; We process carefully selected trees for you.The entire construction phase is handmade.We do not use chemicals and do not spoil the texture of the wood.When each tree is unique, there will be differences in tone and pattern on the cutting boards, which makes them unique. *Gift Stand for Display; We send you wooden stand so you can display your cutting boards.Display them and let their elegance speak.