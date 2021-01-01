The Bosch Custom Case System works with Impact Tough™ Bits, providing the best case for the best bits. The durable, well-designed case houses clips that allow bits to tilt-in/tilt-out. This makes it convenient and easy to access to the bits. The clips snap in/snap out of the case for easy access to carry only the bits needed. This customizable organization system helps user increase productivity by reducing time searching for the right bit. Bosch Custom Case System 4.1-in Blue Plastic Tool Box Rubber | CCSCM