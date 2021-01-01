The Armen Living Cusco Acacia Rustic Buffet Cabinet is a stunning piece to add to your dining room or living room. 57 inches in width, this cabinet offers tons of surface space for entertaining and serving. The cabinets and drawers offer a variety of storage options. The metal legs give this item a modern touch without compromising the warm rustic aesthetic. The Cusco collection expands to multiple rooms in your home. Coordinating bedroom, living room and dining room pieces not included. All available in an antique acacia finish with black metal accents.