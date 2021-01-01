From globe electric
Globe Electric Cusco 1-Light Brushed Nickel Wall Sconce with Clear Glass Shade, 51361
INDUSTRIAL LUXE: a vintage design is mixed with industrial and contemporary elements creating a bold Industrial Luxe designCLEAR GLASS SHADE: the clear glass shade showcases the bulb of your choice - change the bulb, change the look! Try a designer bulb for a trendy industrial luxe design or a vintage Edison bulb for an easy vintage industrial feelDIMMABLE: fully dimmable with a compatible dimmer switch to create the perfect atmosphere (dimmer switch sold separately)EASY INSTALL: includes all mounting hardware for quick and easy installationBULB REQUIREMENTS: 1x E26/Medium Base 60W Bulb (sold separately)