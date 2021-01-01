Samsung 34" Curved LED Monitor, Black (LS34A650UXNXGO)

Feel fully immersed Ultra WQHD resolution with curved display. Immerse yourself in detail. Within games, movies or design projects, surround yourself with the ultra-wide curved display featuring a 21:9 aspect ratio. Ultra WQHD provides the simplest way to maximize your screen real estate and experience truly seamless multitasking on just one screen..Viewing angle: 178-degree horizontal, 178-degree vertical.21:9 aspect ratio enables widescreen viewing.1-year manufacturer limited warranty.34" curved LED monitor draws you in and won't set you back.TFT active matrix display technology for better clarity.3440 x 1440 screen resolution delivers excellent detail.Provides HDMI and DisplayPort interfaces.Meets or exceeds ENERGY STAR and TUV standards.Weighs 16.76 lbs..Supports 1.07 billion colors for vivid visuals.Overall dimensions: 21.8"H x 31.8"W x 9.2"D.Comes in black