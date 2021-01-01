Pulaski Curved Finial Frame Antique Brown, 63.77" W x 85.62" L x 53.34" H Queen Metal Bed

Vintage-inspired metal bed uses finial details and a curved frame for an inviting look Bed comes complete with headboard, footboard, slats, and side rails for quick setup Mattress and box Spring required; not included Adjustable Side rail heights allow three different position options for support slats Soft brown powder-coated metal Finish adds to the antique look and feel Constructed of 1. 5" Sturdy Steel tubing with footed slats for even weight distribution Assembly is required; two people are recommended to complete bed setup in 60 minutes Floor to Top of Side Rail: 12. 52 in. (High setting)/ 8. 98 in. (Middle setting)/ 5. 43 in. (Low setting) Footboard Height: 35. 60 in.