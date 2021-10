Keep your curls happy and healthy with this Redken Curvaceous Low Foam Shampoo, created with a unique formula to cleanse hair without drying out your hair.gently cleansesformulated with Redken's Curl Memory Complexmade in AmericaHow to use: Use on damp hair.JCPenney limits the sale of all salon products and salon special purchases to 8 of any one item, up to a maximum of 12 items, per customer, per month.