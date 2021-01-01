kathy ireland Home by Luminance Brands Curva LED Outdoor 52 Curva 52" 3 Indoor / Outdoor Ceiling Fan with LED Light Kit and Remote Control Oil Rubbed

kathy ireland Home by Luminance Brands Curva LED Outdoor 52 Curva 52" 3 Indoor / Outdoor Ceiling Fan with LED Light Kit and Remote Control The 52” Curva ceiling fan offers a modern style with its sophisticated silhouette and 3-blade design. Sleek, compact, and low-profile, the Curva is an easy choice for lofts and urban apartments. This kathy ireland Home by Luminance Brands ceiling fan also features an integrated LED light fixture and a wet rating for use both indoors and outdoors. A 6-speed LED remote control and receiver allows for easy operation. Features 153 mm x 18 mm motor creates more air movement than typical ceiling fans Dimmable LED light kit with Opal Matte glass shade Optional light kit cover plate included Fan is controllable by a remote control (included) Installable on sloped ceilings Mountable on low ceilings Comes with (1) 4-1/2" downrod Uses a standard 45.8 watt AC motor Rated for wet locations - suitable for indoor or outdoor applications For Brushed Steel / Indoor version see Curva LED 52 Motor comes with a lifetime limited manufacturer warranty Dimensions Blade Span: 52" Width/Dominated: 52" Height: 14-7/8" Product Weight: 19.2 lbs Canopy Width: 6-1/2" Motor Specifications Speeds: 6 CFM high: 4212 (cubic feet per minute) RPM high: 200 Reversible Motor: Yes Motor Wattage: 45.8 watts Light Kit Specifications Luminary Type: Integrated LED Lumens: 1500 Color Temperature: 3000K Color Rendering Index: 90CRI Wattage: 18 watts Voltage: 120 volts Dimmable: Yes Blade Specifications Number of Blades: 3 Blades Included: Yes Blade Pitch: 12 Degrees Outdoor Ceiling Fans Oil Rubbed Bronze