Truly Soft Curtis 3-Piece White/Grey Stripe King Comforter Set

The pattern is dominated by gray shades on a white background. A simple and casual horizontal stripe is the focus for this bed with a printed texture on some bands for added depth. Items feature Truly Soft face and back material with for softness and performance you can count on. Bedding items reverse to a solid gray shade. All items are machine washable. Includes: one king comforter 104x90 inches and two king shams 20x36 inches. The fabric is 100% brushed microfiber with our special Truly Soft treatment. Comforters are filled with 100% polyester fiber filling. This item is machine washable, but please be sure to use appropriate sized machinery to avoid any excess wear on the items. Color: White/Grey.