Exclusive Home Curtains Indoor/Outdoor Solid Cabana Grommet Top Curtain Panel Pair, 54x96, Sundress Yellow

Indoor/Outdoor Solid Grommet-Top Window Curtain Panels bring extra fashion and style to any outdoor living space. These polyester panels with a heavy-duty canvas like feel drape beautifully and offer a UV Ray protectant and are mildew resistant. These beautiful panels are the ultimate finishing touch to any pergola, cabana, covered patio, gazebo, dock, beach home or any outdoor extension of your home. The Indoor/Outdoor Drapery is constructed with gorgeous stainless steel silver in color rust proof grommets, fitting the curtain rod of your choice up to 1-5/8 inch in diameter. Impress your friends, family and guests with these window curtain panels on any window. These curtain panels are offered in seven colors and two sizes.