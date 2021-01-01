Exclusive Home Curtains Biscayne Indoor/Outdoor Two Tone Textured Grommet Top Curtain Panel Pair, 54x63, Silver

INDOOR/OUTDOOR: These Biscayne curtain panels are made from water repellent, mildew resistant polyester fabric that can be use indoor or outdoor.SET OF TWO CURTAIN PANELS: Includes two (2) curtain panels, each measuring 54"W x 63"L. For proper look and fullness, the curtain panels should measure 2-3 times the width of your window/opening.GROMMET TOP FOR HANGING: These two curtain panels feature eight (8) stainless steel grommets per curtain panel with an inside diameter for curtain rod measures 1.25"- each panel sewn with 4" heading; 3" bottom hem.LIGHT FILTERING: With light filtering opacity, these curtain panels provide privacy to your room while still allowing some natural light to shine through.RICH, TEXTURED FABRIC: The two-tone dyed polyester yarn curtain panels have a heavyweight and textured feel that will add richness and luxury to your décor.CARE INSTRUCTIONS: Spot treat or hand wash