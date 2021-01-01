Curtain Fresh™ White Odor-Neutralizing Sheer Voile Grommet Curtain Panel 59-in. x 63-in.

Curtain Fresh&Trade; Odor-Neutralizing Sheer Voile Grommet Curtain Panel 59-In. X 63-In.. Now any room can look great and smell fresh too! Innovative technology is embedded in the fabric to continuously neutralize unpleasant odors created by cooking, pets, smoke, must and mold. Decorate your home with the fashionable style of naturally flowing curtains, while enjoying the benefits of Curtain Fresh™ odor-neutralizing technology. Curtain Fresh™ odor-neutralizing curtains help to freshen up any room in your home. Now you can feel confident that everyday odors are being tackled, even when you're not at home. The odor-neutralizing solution is created through a photo-catalytic process that converts unpleasant odors into water vapor and carbon dioxide. This process causes airborne pollutants and odorous substances to degrade and neutralize. Additionally, results from independent third-party testing show that Curtain Fresh™ curtains continuously neutralize odors and retain their properties for up to five years, requiring only one washing per year. The odor-neutralizing technology was developed in partnership with the makers of Arm & Hammer, the trusted name in cleaning, freshening and deodorizing products for the home. Decorative grommet-top accents add contemporary style and allow for easy open and close. Hang two or more sheer panels on a decorative rod for optimal coverage. Perfect for bedroom, living room, dining room and kitchen. Layer Curtain Fresh™ sheer panels to enhance the look and functionality of any curtains.