From uxcell

uxcell Curtain Clips with Hooks Metal 18mm Clip Length for Drapery, Photos, Art Craft Display and Home Decoration Black 24 Pcs

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

HIGH QUALITY - Made of metal material, these curtain clip hooks have beautiful appearance, and they are durable for use. EXCELLENT ELASTICITY CLIPS - The high-elastic alligator clips are tight, and make the curtains difficult to loosen. STRONG LOADING CAPACITY - Strong tension clips can support heavier application, they can hold heavier draperies without any issues WHAT YOU GET - 24 Pcs x Curtain Clips. Different kinds of styles and selling methods to satisfy your demands. APPLICATION RANGE - Ideal for for holding curtains and draperies. Widely used in windows, photos, art craft display and home decoration, etc.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com