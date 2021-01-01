From uxcell
uxcell Curtain Clip Hook Set Clips for Curtain Photos Home Decoration Art Craft Display 1.02 inches 0.47 inches 20 Pack Golden
Clip Size: 26 12mm/1.02' 0.47'(L W); Hook Opening Width: 6mm/0.24'; Hook Diameter: 1.2mm/0.05'. High quality metal clips, strong tension clip support heavier application stably. Great clip occlusal design does not hurt your drapery and holds a nice grip. Perfect for Photos, Showers, Bedroom, Living Room, Home Decoration, Arts & Crafts and many other home uses. Please confirm size before buying, hooks can be hang on max 0.24' diameter applications.