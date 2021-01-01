Advertisement
Warm and inviting, this contemporary coffee table was inspired by the home of an iconic Finnish designer and architect. Its deep dark grey hue and generous round figure with x-style base bring soft geometric form to the modern interior. A modern classic. Some Assembly Required Weight Limit: 30lbs Measurements: 33" x 33" x 15" Construction: MDF & Iron Made in China | Cursten Coffee Table in Dark Grey By Safavieh | Michaels®