Currier Metal Hanging Planter

To get the most out of the great looks your plants bring to your home, display them stylishly in a gorgeous planter like this decorative planter. The modern, eclectic style embraces the popularity of geometric shapes and circles. This features a shallow round metal vessel with a smooth satin black finish (perfect for featuring succulent gardens or free-flowing foliage). The large, dramatic round metal handle creates a sculpture like an effect and can be used to attach your own chain and hook for a hanging display (chain and hook not included). This planter is sized to sit on tabletops, floors or hearths creating an interesting, fresh home accent.