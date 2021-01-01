Greenington Currant Extendable Dining Table - Color: Black

Mid-Century design with Scandinavian influence. The Currant Extendable Dining Table from Greenington brings simple elegance and modern style into your home. The table top has a semi bull-nosed edge that beautifully displays the color and grain of its wooden construction. 20% stronger than red oak, this table is made from Moso bamboo, which is one of the most renewable and environmentally responsible resources out there. It can accommodate large groups and small thanks to its ability to expand and contract from 72 to 92 inches with the inclusion and removal of the included leaf. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Black. Additional Color: Black Walnut. Finish: Black Walnut