Currahee 54" Double Bathroom Vanity Set

This classic double bathroom vanity set features clean lines and plenty of drawer space for all your makeup, toiletries, and cleaning supplies. Its wide 54" design is made from solid poplar wood in a neutral finish, and its surface is crafted from engineered stone in a Carrara white finish that complements your contemporary decor. The two included undermount sinks are made from ceramic, and they boast a rectangular silhouette The six indented drawer fronts come with handles in a brushed nickel finish, and they open up to reveal space for washcloths, toothpaste, and hair ties. And the four matching doors with rounded knobs hide extra shelf space for hairdryers and bath towels. Plus, this bathroom vanity comes with a backsplash to help protect your walls. Base Finish: White