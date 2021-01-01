Sleek, polished chrome and wool combine to make the Curl an ultra posh chair that is as artistic as it is sensible. This accent chair imitates the swirl of a painter's brush, forming organic contours that curve into ergonomically support. The Curl exudes modernity in both comfort and style, making it a welcome addition to any decor looking for a slash of style. Manhattan Comfort Curl Modern Grey and Polished Chrome Wool Accent Chair in Gray | AC040-GY