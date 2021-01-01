From manhattan comfort

Manhattan Comfort Curl Modern Grey and Polished Chrome Wool Accent Chair in Gray | AC040-GY

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Sleek, polished chrome and wool combine to make the Curl an ultra posh chair that is as artistic as it is sensible. This accent chair imitates the swirl of a painter's brush, forming organic contours that curve into ergonomically support. The Curl exudes modernity in both comfort and style, making it a welcome addition to any decor looking for a slash of style. Manhattan Comfort Curl Modern Grey and Polished Chrome Wool Accent Chair in Gray | AC040-GY

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com