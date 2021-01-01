Trademark Fine Art Curious Cow I by Carolee Vitaletti Wall Art 14 in. x 19 in., Multi

This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features a group of small birds sitting on a clothes line. Jai Johnson is a photographic artist living in West Tennessee who loves to spend her days in nature capturing life's most serene and peaceful moments, whether it be in landscapes, birds and wildlife or the beauty of a simple flower. While her favorite subjects usually feature fur or feathers, rural country scenes and simple things also capture her photographic eye when she's behind the lens. When she's not out in nature capturing wildlife on camera, Jai spends her time in her studio transforming many of her original photographs into unique art by pairing them with hand-painted textures to create luxurious imagery filled with warmth, light, and color. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting. Color: Multi.