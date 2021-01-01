Cuque April Gift USB Device Adapter Converter TyCard Reader AdaMale Hub CF TF Card Slot NK?1011 Lightweight for PhoneInterface

This adapter has universal compatibility, suitable for all types of phone and computer with type?c interface, can be used with almost any USB device. Through the CF SD TF card slot of the adapter, you can copy the files you need to the device with the corresponding memory card through this accessory, which is simple and fast. Easy to operate, plug and play, no driver installation or external power required, it can connect U disk, hard drive, mouse, keyboard, phone, and etc. Made of ABS material, the card reader adapter is durable and beautiful in appearance, very practical. Type c card reader adapter is lightweight, easy to carry and you can plug and play at anytime anywhere.