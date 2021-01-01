Cup Car Mount Stand Tripod Adapter with Safety Tether Outdoor Indoor for Gopro Hero Session 9 8 7 6 5 4 3+ 3 2 1DJI OSMO Action Action Compact Camera

Best Quality Guranteed. Big cup(dia.3.55 in) ,provided powerrful suction, load capacity up to 2kg, good for outdoor and indoor Safety tether, 7 x 7 / 49strands steel wire weaving, Dia 0.08', breaking force up to 15kg Stainless tether for High-impact Sports, Protect your camera from accidental falls, provide additional security to your camera. Cup Mount is extendable height with 360 Degree tilt, turn and rotation offers unlimited shooting possibilities. It can be attached securely to your car windows, dashboard or roof, boat, motorcycle, Windows, snowboards, surfboards and other non-porous surfaces, easy to use. Attaching to a clean and smooth surface for maximum holding strength.