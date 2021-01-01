Cunegonda 76.38" Chenille Pillow top Arm Sofa

With its plush chenille upholstery and motion reclining, Treyton will have you relaxing in no time. This motion sofa set has soft pillow top armrests and tight back and seat cushions so you can really sink your whole body into comfort. The practical gray of the upholstery and the single buttonless tufted detail on the seatbacks means this collection looks good for the company despite being perfect for a nap. Enjoy cloudlike comfort with the Treyton motion sofa set!