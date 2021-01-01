The EZ Gear-Driven Cumberland Series was designed for modern commercial restrooms to provide a superior user experience in both form and function. Developed by world-class designers, each sensor-operated faucet features a sleek design in a highly polished chrome-plated cast brass body. The 0.5 gpm spray outlet and 30-second timeout save water and costs. Best of all, you can count on it lasting. The reliable EZ Gear Technology and ceramic disc cartridge withstand more than 1M cycles. These faucets are designed to provide a sophisticated, easy-to-install, and long-lasting upgrade to any retrofit application. Zurn Cumberland Series Polished Chrome Touchless Single Hole WaterSense Bathroom Sink Faucet with Drain | Z6956-XL-CV-F